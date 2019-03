FILE PHOTO: The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp said Thursday it will launch a new internet streaming video service called Xfinity Flex, as the U.S. cable operator targets TV viewers who prefer watching content online over more expensive cable TV packages.

Xfinity Flex will be available starting March 26 only to Comcast’s internet customers and will cost $5 per month.