Commerzbank in talks to buy Petrus Advisers stake in Comdirect: source

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) is in talks with Petrus Advisers to buy its stake in Comdirect (CDBG.DE), a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Commerzbank, which owns more than 82% of Comdirect, is in the process of taking over the entire online bank.

Petrus said in December that it owns 7.5% in Comdirect.

A stake of 90% under German law would allow Commerzbank to squeeze out remaining shareholders.

Bloomberg first reported the talks.