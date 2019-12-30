Deals
December 30, 2019 / 3:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Commerzbank in talks to buy Petrus Advisers stake in Comdirect: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) is in talks with Petrus Advisers to buy its stake in Comdirect (CDBG.DE), a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Commerzbank, which owns more than 82% of Comdirect, is in the process of taking over the entire online bank.

Petrus said in December that it owns 7.5% in Comdirect.

A stake of 90% under German law would allow Commerzbank to squeeze out remaining shareholders.

Bloomberg first reported the talks.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
