Commerzbank in talks to buy Petrus Advisers stake in Comdirect: source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) is in talks with Petrus Advisers to buy its stake in Comdirect (CDBG.DE), a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Commerzbank, which owns more than 82% of Comdirect, is in the process of taking over the entire online bank.
Petrus said in December that it owns 7.5% in Comdirect.
A stake of 90% under German law would allow Commerzbank to squeeze out remaining shareholders.
Bloomberg first reported the talks.
