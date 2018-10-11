U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Oct 10 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $1.8 billion to $1.102 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $6.2 billion to $1.065 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $1.1 billion to $312.8 billion.