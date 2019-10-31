Business News
October 31, 2019

U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Oct 30 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $25.2 billion to $1.113 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $13.6 billion to $1.103 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $8.9 billion to $320.6 billion.

