Germany's Commerzbank may open 400-strong IT hub in Bulgaria: minister

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

SOFIA (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) is considering opening an information technology (IT) hub in Bulgaria and employing more than 400 IT specialists, Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said.

Karanikolov said on Thursday he had met with Carsten Bittner, of Commerzbank’s Group Technology Foundations, who presented the German bank’s investment plans.

Germany’s second largest lender declined to comment.

Bulgaria’s fast-growing information and communications sector employs more than 60,000 people in the Balkan country of 7 million people and its sales exceeded 5.5 billion levs ($3.1 billion) in 2018.