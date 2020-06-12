Commerzbank rejects Cerberus demands for supervisory board seats

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG during the annual results news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), under fire for its strategy and leadership, on Friday rejected demands by top investor Cerberus for two seats on the German bank’s supervisory board.

Earlier this week, Cerberus launched a public campaign for change at Germany’s second-biggest bank, demanding the seats and other changes.

“We don’t have any vacancies,” said the letter from Commerzbank’s chairman to Cerberus.

The outright rejection of Cerberus’ No. 1 demand is expected to further embolden the U.S. investor to continue with its push for change.

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank confirmed that it had sent the letter.

Cerberus wasn’t immediately able to comment.