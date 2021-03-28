Commerzbank to nominate Helmut Gottschalk as new chairman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German lender Commerzbank said on Sunday that its supervisory board would nominate Helmut Gottschalk as chairman of the bank.
It had launched a search for a new chair this month after Hans-Joerg Vetter resigned for health reasons.
The lender is in the middle of a major overhaul, shedding thousands of jobs and closing hundreds of branches.
The search process had a hiccup last week when one candidate for the chair unexpectedly resigned from the board.
