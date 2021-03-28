Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

Commerzbank to nominate Helmut Gottschalk as new chairman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured at the headquarters of Germany's Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German lender Commerzbank said on Sunday that its supervisory board would nominate Helmut Gottschalk as chairman of the bank.

It had launched a search for a new chair this month after Hans-Joerg Vetter resigned for health reasons.

The lender is in the middle of a major overhaul, shedding thousands of jobs and closing hundreds of branches.

The search process had a hiccup last week when one candidate for the chair unexpectedly resigned from the board.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up