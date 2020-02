The headquarters of the Commerzbank are pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has called on Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) to cut costs further, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Handelsblatt, citing unnamed sources, said the ECB made the plea at a meeting of the bank’s supervisory board on Dec. 4.

Commerzbank declined to comment. The ECB did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.