Commerzbank CEO promises quick result in merger talks: memo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s chief executive promised employees on Friday a quick decision on whether to go forward with a merger with Deutsche Bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“I can promise you that we will strive to keep this period of uncertainty as short as possible and we will work hard to ensure that a decision is reached soon,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke wrote to employees.

Zielke said Commerzbank had a clear idea of how it could develop business in a sensible way. “This is the reason why we are in conversations with Deutsche Bank,” he said.

Zielke believes a strong and focused investment bank would be a good fit for Commerzbank, according to a person familiar with Zielke’s thinking.