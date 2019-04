FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, addresses the media during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s chief executive Christian Sewing wants to be an active player in European banking consolidation, a German newspaper reported on Thursday.

Asked about a possible acquisition of Deutsche by a foreign bank, Sewing told Bild newspaper: “I still expect banking consolidation in Europe over the next few years. And I don’t just want to watch, I want to be a player too.”