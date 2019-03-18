Commerzbank working with Goldman, Rothschild on possible Deutsche deal: sources

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank is working with investment banks Goldman Sachs and Rothschild, as well as with law firm Hengeler Mueller, on a potential deal with Deutsche Bank, people close to the matter said on Monday.

The lenders on Sunday confirmed that they are holding merger talks, following months of pressure from Berlin, which has pushed for a deal amid concerns about the health of Deutsche Bank, and prompting criticism from unions and policy makers in Berlin.

The banks declined to comment, while Hengeler Mueller confirmed the mandate.

German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies is a former Goldman Sachs banker.