June 7, 2018 / 8:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank says chairman sees no need to bring up Commerzbank deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Thursday said its chairman is constantly asked about the potential for a tie-up with peer Commerzbank CBKGn.DE but downplayed the idea that a deal could materialize in the short-term.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

The remarks came in response to a report by Bloomberg, saying Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner had consulted top shareholders and German government officials about a Commerzbank deal.

    “The Chairman of Deutsche Bank is asked constantly about this matter. His answer is always the same: ‘All the pro and contra arguments can be read in analyst reports and the media’,” a spokesman for the bank said in written comments.

    “He sees no reason to actively raise this issue.”

    Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
