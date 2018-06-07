Deutsche Bank says chairman sees no need to bring up Commerzbank deal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Thursday said its chairman is constantly asked about the potential for a tie-up with peer Commerzbank CBKGn.DE but downplayed the idea that a deal could materialize in the short-term.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

The remarks came in response to a report by Bloomberg, saying Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner had consulted top shareholders and German government officials about a Commerzbank deal.

“The Chairman of Deutsche Bank is asked constantly about this matter. His answer is always the same: ‘All the pro and contra arguments can be read in analyst reports and the media’,” a spokesman for the bank said in written comments.

“He sees no reason to actively raise this issue.”