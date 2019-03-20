Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank merger could benefit France: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The proposed merger of German lenders Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank could indirectly serve French financial interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

“Obviously it’s up to the European competition authority to ensure that this operation does not pose any problems,” Le Maire told the French Senate’s European affairs commission.

“There could be measures that are requested as part of this merger that could serve French financial interests. That will need to be carefully watched,” he added, without elaborating.