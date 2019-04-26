Deals
Berlin declines comment on prospect of foreign suitor for Commerzbank

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for the German government declined to comment on whether Berlin would be prepared to see a foreign lender invest in Commerzbank after the failure of talks on a tie-up with Deutsche Bank.

“Commerzbank is a private company, and the government has confidence, as it does with all companies, that the management will pursue a good commercial strategy,” spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told a regular news conference on Friday.

A Finance Ministry spokeswoman added that the government had only heard about the break-down in talks between Germany’s two largest lenders shortly before the official announcement was made.

