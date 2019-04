FILE PHOTO: German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Labour Minister Hubertus Heil acknowledged the announcement of the country’s two biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to discontinue end talks to merge as a “private sector decision of two companies”, he said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have ended talks to merge with no deal, the banks said on Thursday.