Deutsche Bank's first quarter has been weak: sources

FILE PHOTO: The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank , is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is on track for a weak first quarter due largely to a sluggish performance at its trading business, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

“January was catastrophic, February was bad, and March got slowly better,” said one of the people. Two other people confirmed the assessment.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

The insight into Deutsche’s first quarter comes as it holds talks with rival Commerzbank about a possible merger.

Analysts expect Deutsche to post a net profit attributable to shareholders of 122 million euros ($136.99 million) in the first quarter, according to a consensus forecast of 11 analysts posted on Deutsche Bank’s website. That is roughly flat from 120 million euros a year ago.

Deutsche Bank is scheduled to announce its quarterly results on April 26.