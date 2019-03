Finance Minister Olaf Scholz addresses a news conference to present the budget plans for 2019 and the upcoming years in Berlin, Germany March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he had not made any provisions for costs related to a possible merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank in his budget plans.

He said the German government would keep itself informed about the merger talks but any decision would need to be taken by the banks themselves. He reiterated that Germany needed a strong banking sector.