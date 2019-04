FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have ended talks to merge with no deal, the banks said on Thursday.

The announcement from both banks, which cited execution risks, restructuring costs and capital requirements, came during the sixth week of merger talks between the two German lenders.