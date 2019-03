FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are in discussions about a possible merger, the two German banks confirmed on Sunday.

“There is no certainty that any transaction will occur,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement.