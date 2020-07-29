Deutsche Bank CEO damps speculation of reviving Commerzbank merger talks

FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, speaks during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) chief executive Christian Sewing on Wednesday damped speculation that the lender was eager to revive merger talks with Commerzbank, telling analysts that the bank had its hands full with its own overhaul and standalone plan.

Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), with whom Deutsche held merger talks last year, is in the midst of a leadership crisis after its chief executive and chair stepped down amid an investor campaign for change. That has stoked speculation that merger talks could resume.