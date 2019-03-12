Deals
March 12, 2019

Deutsche, Commerzbank supervisory boards to meet in on Mar 21: sources



FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The supervisory boards of both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are scheduled to hold long-planned meetings on March 21, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

There is no indication that a possible merger between the two banks is on the formal agenda. But it comes just weeks after the banks began informal talks to explore a possible tie up and questions are likely to emerge.

Official agenda topics are the banks’ annual reports and the state of business during the first quarter, the people said.

Reporting by Andreas Framke and Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Thomas Seythal

