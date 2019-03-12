Deutsche, Commerzbank supervisory boards to meet in on Mar 21: sources

FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The supervisory boards of both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are scheduled to hold long-planned meetings on March 21, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

There is no indication that a possible merger between the two banks is on the formal agenda. But it comes just weeks after the banks began informal talks to explore a possible tie up and questions are likely to emerge.

Official agenda topics are the banks’ annual reports and the state of business during the first quarter, the people said.