December 10, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

German finance ministry: No comment on possible merger of Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry on Monday declined to comment on “speculation” about a possible merger of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).

Germany’s Focus magazine reported on Saturday that the German government is ready to orchestrate a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to ensure that Europe’s largest economy has at least one lender capable of backing its companies abroad.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkoussaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
