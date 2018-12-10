German finance ministry: No comment on possible merger of Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry on Monday declined to comment on “speculation” about a possible merger of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).
Germany’s Focus magazine reported on Saturday that the German government is ready to orchestrate a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to ensure that Europe’s largest economy has at least one lender capable of backing its companies abroad.
Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkoussaa