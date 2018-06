BERLIN (Reuters) - The German finance ministry on Friday declined to comment on a report that Deutsche Bank was considering a merger with Commerzbank.

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

“The German government and the finance ministry don’t comment on speculation about the business decisions of individual financial institutions,” a finance ministry spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference.