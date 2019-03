FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it was too early to assess the need for capital if it were to merge with Commerzbank.

Deutsche made the statement after the Financial Times reported that Deutsche was discussing raising as much as 10 billion euro ($11.22 billion) in fresh equity as part of merger discussions.