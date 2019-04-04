UniCredit planning to make a bid for Commerzbank: FT

FILE PHOTO: A sign for an ATM of Commerzbank is seen next to the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (R) in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA is preparing a rival multi-billion-euro bid to take control of Commerzbank AG, amid Deutsche Bank’s move to buy the lender is facing troubles, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

UniCredit is planning to acquire a sizeable stake in Commerzbank and merge it with HypoVereinsbank, the German lender it already owns, the paper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

UniCredit declined to comment on the report, while Commerzbank was not immediately available for comment.