UniCredit planning to make a bid for Commerzbank: FT

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA is preparing a rival multi-billion-euro bid to take control of Commerzbank AG, amid Deutsche Bank’s move to buy the lender is facing troubles, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
UniCredit is planning to acquire a sizeable stake in Commerzbank and merge it with HypoVereinsbank, the German lender it already owns, the paper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
UniCredit declined to comment on the report, while Commerzbank was not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier