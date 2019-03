FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Commerzbank AG is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank management wants to decide on whether to go ahead with a potential merger with Deutsche Bank in the next 2 to 3 weeks, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Then Commerzbank management wants to take another 4 to 6 weeks to carry out due diligence, the sources said.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Handelsblatt first reported the development.