Commerzbank CEO says 2020 revenue aim is challenging

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) 2020 revenue guidance of 9.8 billion euros ($11.14 billion) is challenging as interest rates are expected to stay low and margins remain under pressure in a competitive German market, Chief Executive Martin Zielke said.

The headquarters of the Commerzbank are pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“The business environment will remain difficult,” he said at an event in Frankfurt, adding that Commerzbank will continue to focus on winning new private and corporate customers.

Germany’s second-largest lender earlier this month posted second-quarter profit figures that beat analyst forecasts, but it sounded cautious saying costs would be higher than expected this year and it was facing “intense competition” for corporate clients.

The bank may be replaced by fintech group Wirecard (WDIG.DE) on Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI next month. But Zielke said that would have no impact on Commerzbank's business.

“For our customers, for our business, nothing will change,” Zielke said, adding that handling of payments - Wirecard’s focus - was not Commerzbank’s core business.

Zielke added that the recent slump of the Turkish lira was not causing Commerzbank any headaches, as only 0.6 percent of Commerzbank’s exposure at default are linked to the country.