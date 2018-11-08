U.S. CFTC orders Commerzbank AG to pay $12 million for swap dealing violations

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE) on Thursday to pay a $12 million civil penalty to settle charges that it failed to supervise its swap dealing activities for more than five years and making misleading statement to the CTFC, the agency said.

The order also requires Commerzbank to retain an outside consultant to review swap dealer compliance for two years, the CFTC said in a statement.