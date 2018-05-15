Commerzbank first-quarter pretax profit drops on higher costs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s (CBKG.DE) pretax profit declined by 12 percent in the first quarter amid weak markets and as the German lender saw costs increase despite its restructuring efforts.

FILE PHOTO - Pens with Commerzbank logo are pictured at the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

The 289 million euro quarterly pretax profit at Germany’s second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) was ahead of analysts expectations of 276 million euros ($328.9 million), according to a Reuters poll of seven banks and brokerages.

Revenues fell by 3.7 percent to 2.3 billion euros as strong competition in Germany and muted client demand for capital market products weighed on the business despite growth in its customer base.

Net profit rose by 9.2 percent to 250 million euros as Commerzbank benefited from lower tax payments.

The lender, still partly owned by the German government, is in the midst of an overhaul program. It is reducing its staff while focusing on digitizing its back office and expanding its retail customer base.

“The bank aims to resume dividend payments for financial year 2018, and made an accrual of 5 cents per share in the first quarter,” Chief Executive Martin Zielke said in a statement.

Its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio declined to 13.3 percent from 14.1 percent at the end of the 2017.