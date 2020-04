FILE PHOTO: A sign for an ATM of Commerzbank is seen next to the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (R) in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank will not extend the right to name soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt’s home stadium after the end of June 2020 when it expires after 15 years, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

The club has decided to engage in a sponsorship deal with Commerzbank rival Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bank confirmed.