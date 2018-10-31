Gunvor sees major producers capping oil price rises in 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices will likely stay near current levels of $75 per barrel LCOc1 next year if the world can avoid new supply disruptions as most producers realize that higher prices can destroy demand and create a new glut, one of the world’s biggest traders said.
“Except for a few nations which are perhaps less important than Russia and Saudi Arabia volume-wise, I don’t see anybody wanting $85 oil,” Gunvor Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist told the Reuters Global Commodities Summit.
“I think this sets off unwanted forces: There’s a fear of killing demand, a fear of renewables and a fear of over-production. And you can lose control over them,” he said.
Tornqvist also said he believed Iranian oil exports would fall to 0.7-1.0 million barrels per day by the start of 2019 but added that the United States would take a pragmatic approach with sanctions pushing buyers to cut imports of Iranian crude if oil prices soften and easing the measures if they spike.
