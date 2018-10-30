Vitol CEO sees oil prices softening as global demand weakens

A sign is pictured in front of the Vitol Group trading commodities building in Geneva October 4, 2011. Picture taken October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil markets will likely soften next year due to demand worries amid trade wars and weakness in emerging market economies, the world’s biggest oil trader Vitol predicted on Tuesday.

Vitol’s chief executive Russell Hardy told the Reuters Commodities Summit the company had revised its outlook for oil demand for next year to 1.3 million barrels per day from previous 1.5 million. It also cut this year’s forecast to 1.3 million from the previous 1.7 million.

“We have never been hyper-bullish. We have always had an expectation that high prices would dent demand,” Hardy said in his first in-depth interview since becoming chief executive in March.

“Crude markets are not that tight in the immediate term ... and a fair price of oil going into next year is probably closer to the $70 or $65 per barrel mark than the $85-$90 area that some people are talking about.”