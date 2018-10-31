FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 6:57 PM / in 18 minutes

Cenovus eyes option for expansion of crude-by-rail deals

FILE PHOTO: Cenovus Energy Inc's Chief Executive Alex Pourbaix speaks to reporters at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ethan Lou

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc is considering further expansion of its agreements to move crude through Canada’s two major railways, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Cenovus could expand deals to transport 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in total via Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by a further 20,000 bpd, CEO Alex Pourbaix said in an interview at the Reuters Global Commodities Summit.

Reporting by Rod Nickel and Julie Gordon in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Leslie Adler

