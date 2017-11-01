Community Health posts bigger loss, cuts FY revenue outlook

(Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and cut its full-year revenue forecast as the hospital operator was impacted by recent hurricanes and weak patient volumes.

The company now expects net operating revenue - excluding provision for bad debts - to be between $15.80 billion and $15.90 billion from the previous range of $15.85 billion to $16.05 billion.

Shares of Community Health, which tumbled to close at $5.44 in regular hours, slipped another 10.3 percent at $4.88 in after-market trading.

While adjusted admissions fell 15.5 percent in the reported quarter, the company said it also incurred a loss of about $40 million as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma disrupted hospital operations in key facilities in Florida and Texas.

Community Health has been looking to turn its business around by selling some of its assets to pare its long-term debt, which had swelled to about $15 billion, as of June 30.

The company, which has missed Street expectations in seven of the nine reporting period, had recently come under pressure from an investor who demanded a replacement of its Chief Executive Wayne Smith.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $110 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $79 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Community Health posted a hefty loss of 77 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said net operating revenue fell about 16 percent to $3.67 billion, in-line with analyst average estimates.