Commvault ends proxy fight with Starboard, adds independent directors

(Reuters) - Data management software maker Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT.O) said on Monday it reached an agreement with activist hedge fund Starboard Value and added three independent directors to its board.

The New York-based hedge fund, which owns a 9.3% stake, launched a proxy fight and nominated six members to Commvault’s board in April.

Todd Bradley, Allison Pickens and Arlen Shenkman will join the board, while Alan Bunte, Frank Fanzilli and Daniel Pulver will depart from their director roles, Commvault said on Monday.

The agreement also calls for the formation of an operating committee under Shenkman to oversee the company’s financial health.

Starboard said it will withdraw its previous slate of directors and will support the board’s nominations at the 2020 annual meeting.