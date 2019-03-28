U.S. orders all government personnel to leave Comoros after gunfire in capital

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The United States has ordered all its personnel to leave the Comoros Islands after gunfire was heard in the capital Moroni on Thursday, the Bureau of Diplomatic Security said, after opposition candidates said they planned to unseat the president following disputed elections.

“The Union of the Comoros is experiencing gunfire, political unrest, and infrastructure disruptions. US Government personnel have been ordered to depart the country,” the bureau said in a statement on its website.