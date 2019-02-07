UK caterer Compass quarterly revenue rises 7 percent, gives bullish guidance

(Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, reported a 6.9 percent rise in organic revenue for the first quarter and gave a bullish full-year guidance, driven by new wins including UK defense contracts and more sporting events.

Compass, which provides 5.5 billion meals for office workers, armed forces and schoolchildren in more than 50 countries, said it expects full-year organic growth to be slightly above the middle of its four to six percent guidance range, with modest growth in margins.

The caterer has been cutting food, labor and overhead expenses and has raised prices to boost profit, but operating margins had been hurt by lower volumes and higher costs at its UK business.

In North America, the catering giant’s biggest market, organic revenue rose 8 percent in the quarter.

Compass, which counts Alphabet Inc’s Google, Coca-Cola, Shell and Nike Inc among its customers, said organic revenue grew by 6.4 percent in Europe.

Last month, France’s Sodexo, the world’s second-biggest catering services company, posted higher quarterly underlying revenue, while also maintaining its full-year underlying revenue growth of between 2-3 percent.