Conagra gets profit boost from frozen foods sales, fewer discounts

(Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N) reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast as the maker of Reddi-Wip whipped cream cut back on its deep discounts and benefited from sprucing up its frozen food business.

Conagra’s shares were up 1.8 percent at $35.99 before the bell on Thursday.

Chief Executive Sean Connolly, who has spearheaded a turnaround at the company after taking over in 2015, said near-term margins still were under pressure from higher input and transportation costs but that Conagra’s transformation remained on track.

The company raised its full-year forecast for adjusted profit from continuing operations to $2.03 to $2.05 per share from the range of $1.95 to $2.02 it provided just a month ago to account for a boost from U.S. tax reforms.

The company’s frozen foods business has been boosted by the acquisition of Sandwich Bros, which makes frozen breakfasts, and by refreshing brands such as Banquet’s frozen meals to offer protein-rich products with fewer artificial ingredients.

Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter. But, total sales inched up to $1.99 billion from $1.98 billion, due to declines in the Chicago-based company’s grocery and snacks business.

Conagra, like many U.S. food companies, has struggled in recent years as customers move away from packaged goods toward healthier eating. The industry also has been hurt by transportation costs as railroads and truck fleets have raised prices amid a shortage of drivers, reduced capacity, higher fuel prices and a strengthening U.S. economy.

A near 6 percent drop in selling and general expenses and a $236.7 million benefit related to U.S. tax reforms helped the company’s net income attributable more than double to $362.8 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 25.

Excluding items, Conagra’s profit of 61 cents per share topped analysts average estimate by 5 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This was not the cleanest beat in history but it will come as a relief to food investors who were spooked by General Mills’ results on Wednesday, J.P.Morgan analyst Ken Goldman wrote in a note.

Conagra’s shares fell on Wednesday, along with the rest of the consumer packaged goods sector, after rival General Mills Inc (GIS.N) warned that rising freight and commodities costs would take a larger-than-expected toll on full-year segment earnings.