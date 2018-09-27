Conagra quarterly sales miss Wall Street estimates, shares fall

(Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly net sales on Thursday, as the packaged food company sold fewer products to restaurants and other food service outlets.

Shares of the company fell 7.1 percent to $33.5 in premarket trading.

Conagra said growth in refrigerated foods and snacks was more than offset by a decision to sell fewer products such as sauces and beef cuts at higher prices to food service outlets.

This led to a 6.9 percent drop in sales at its food service segment to $234 million in the quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $246 million.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $178.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 26 from $152.5 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the Reddi-Wip whipped cream maker rose 1.7 percent to $1.83 billion. Analysts on average had expected sales of $1.85 billion.