Conagra raises forecast on heightened demand for food during pandemic

(Reuters) - U.S. packaged foods giant Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N) raised its financial expectations for 2020 on Tuesday on increased demand for its snacks and groceries as consumers stocked up amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the company rose about 5% in trading before the bell.

Panicking consumers have hoarded cases of packaged and frozen foods to prepare for a lockdown as cases related to the coronavirus pandemic increased in the United States over the past few weeks.

In response to the growing demand, Conagra manufactured more of the products in demand and even paid a one-time bonus to its employees at its 50 manufacturing facilities.

“While we are still early in our fourth quarter, we have seen significantly elevated demand for our retail products as consumers have started filling their pantries for more at-home eating,” Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly said in a statement.

The company said that on a quarter-to-date basis, shipments and consumption in domestic retail business have increased about 50%, which has more than offset the impact of worsening trends in its foodservice business.

For the third quarter, net sales fell 5.6% to $2.56 billion, mainly due to softer-than-expected demand for snacks and products it supplied to restaurants due to the cold winter.

Analysts on average had expected $2.58 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $204.4 million, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 23, from $242 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 47 cents, 2 cents lower than expectations.