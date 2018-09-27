Conagra results fall just short, shares down 5 percent

(Reuters) - Sales at Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N) fell short of Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the packaged food company sold fewer products at full-price to restaurants and caterers, weakening profit and sending shares in the company lower.

Sales at the food service business that delivers ingredients and foodstuffs to professional caterers and chains fell 6.9 percent to $234 million in the quarter compared to analysts expectations of $246 million.

Operating profit in the segment improved. However, added to slightly lower than expected overall net earnings per share, the weakness in food service sales pushed shares of the company down 5 percent.

Growth in its larger refrigerated foods and snacks businesses continued, with net sales up 3.2 percent, while sales in its grocery and snacks business grew 3.4 percent.

The company has been looking to bulk up in the faster-growing frozen meal business and recently announced the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods Inc (PFN.N) for $8.1 billion.

That deal would catapult it much closer in size to rival Nestle (NESN.S) and give it much required scale and negotiating power to deal with stiff competition in the segment.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $178.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 26.

Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the Reddi-Wip whipped cream maker rose 1.7 percent to $1.83 billion. Analysts on average had expected sales of $1.85 billion.