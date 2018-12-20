Conagra sales miss estimates after delayed shipments, slow demand

(Reuters) - Packaged foods maker Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG.N) second-quarter sales missed analysts’ estimates on Thursday, hurt by delayed shipments and weak demand for some of its grocery brands.

Sales from a year ago were also challenging to beat because of hurricane-fueled demand for packaged food during the comparative quarter.

Shares sank 5 percent to $27.63 in premarket trading, after the company also downgraded its earnings outlook for the year, expecting full-year adjusted profit of $2.03 to $2.08 per share, short of the $2.11 per share analysts were forecasting.

Organic sales in the grocery and snacks unit, which is Conagra’s biggest and makes Slim Jims and Duke’s meat snacks, declined 1.9 percent in the quarter, with volumes dropping 2.2 percent as some scheduled shipments were pushed into the next quarter.

Truckers have been in short supply across the United States this year, and many food companies have been hit with surging freight costs. This has compounded rising costs for raw materials and waning demand for packaged food as consumers turn increasingly to healthy eating.

Net sales surged 9.7 percent to $2.38 billion, mainly driven by Conagra’s June acquisition of Pinnacle Foods Inc, but missed analysts’ average estimate of $2.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Organic sales, excluding items, fell 1.6 percent.

Conagra also sold fewer products to restaurants and caterers. Sales at the food service business that delivers products such as sauces and beef cuts to caterers tumbled nearly 17 percent.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $131.6 million, or 31 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 25, from $223.5 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per share, surpassing expectations for 55 cents.