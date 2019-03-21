Conagra tops profit estimates on price-hike boost

(Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it raised prices to make up for higher transportation and commodity costs, sending its shares up 7 percent in trading before the bell.

Like most packaged food companies, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and ACT II popcorn is wrestling with higher freight costs due to driver shortages and new regulations as well as an uptick in raw material costs.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share in the quarter ended Feb. 24, beating Wall Street estimates of 49 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At the same time, the company has used acquisitions as a tool to drive sales and last year acquired Birds Eye frozen vegetables and Duncan Hines cake mix maker Pinnacle Foods for $8 billion.

That business, however, has struggled, with sales falling in the mid-single-digit range in the quarter, leading Conagra to miss Wall Street’s sales expectations.

The company said sales rose 35.7 percent to $2.71 billion, but fell below the average analyst estimate of $2.75 billion.

“We are aggressively applying our proven ‘Conagra Way’ to address the executional challenges in the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines and Wish-Bone businesses,” Chief Executive Sean Connolly said.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $242 million, or 50 cents per share, from $362.8 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.