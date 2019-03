FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A380 of German air carrier Lufthansa is pulled for technical maintainance at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lufthansa will be an active player in consolidation among European airlines, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Wednesday, declining to comment on whether the German airline group was interested in Thomas Cook’s Condor.

“We don’t comment on M&A speculation,” he told Reuters when asked about Lufthansa’s reported interest in Condor.