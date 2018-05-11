FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British nationals taken hostage in eastern Congo park: park service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - British citizens were among a group of people taken hostage on Friday in the Virunga National Park in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesman for the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) said.

“For the moment the (ICCN) cannot communicate much about the incident because the hostages are still in captivity. That would put their lives in danger,” Joel Wenga, the ICCN’s head of communications in North Kivu province told Reuters.

Reporting by Fiston Mahama, Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by William Maclean

