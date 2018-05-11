UK in contact with Congo after incident with two British nationals

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Office said on Friday it was in contact with the authorities in Democratic Republic of the Congo after an incident involving two British Nationals.

Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper reported earlier that two British citizens had been kidnapped while visiting the Virunga National Park.

“We are in close contact with the authorities in Democratic Republic of the Congo following an incident involving two British nationals, and our staff are providing support to their families,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

A spokeswoman declined to elaborate.