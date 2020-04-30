Business News
Congo's economy expected to contract due to coronavirus: central bank

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to -1.9% and is expecting its economy to contract due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The country’s extractive industry output is expected to drop 5.6% year-on-year. The pandemic has caused global trade to slow, forcing countries across central Africa to slash growth projections.

