World News
January 11, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Losing Congo presidential candidate to challenge results to high court

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Martin Fayulu, the joint opposition presidential candidate in Democratic Republic of Congo, speaks during an interview with Reuters in the capital Kinshasa, December 20, 2018.REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Losing Democratic Republic of Congo presidential candidate Martin Fayulu said on Friday he would challenge the election results in country’s highest court on Saturday at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).

The national electoral commission on Thursday declared another opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi, the winner of the Dec. 30 election, but Fayulu’s campaign says its tallies show that Fayulu won a landslide victory.

Reporting By Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below