World News
December 20, 2018 / 4:42 PM / in an hour

Congo election to be delayed until Dec. 30 - presidential adviser

1 Min Read

KINSHAS (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo will postpone the presidential election scheduled for Sunday by one week until Dec. 30, a senior adviser to outgoing President Joseph Kabila told Reuters on Thursday.

Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi, who is also a member of the communications team of Kabila’s preferred successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, made the comments ahead of a news conference at which the electoral commission is expected to confirm the delay.

Reporting By Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams

