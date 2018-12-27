24 patients fled Congo Ebola center, 17 already tested negative

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s health ministry said that 24 patients fled an Ebola treatment center in Beni on Thursday when it came under attack by people protesting the cancellation of Sunday’s presidential election in the eastern city.

Ministry spokeswoman Jessica Ilunga told Reuters said that 17 of the patients had already tested negative for Ebola, while seven had not yet been tested.

Ilunga said that three patients had already returned to the center while health workers were in contact with 17 others to coordinate their return. Health officials have addresses and phone numbers for the remaining four, she added.